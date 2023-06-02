Video: INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET, and NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members Join Ham4Ham

See Joshua Henry, Gavin Creel, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, and many more!

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Photo 4 Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

The casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet performed at this week's Ham4Ham!

The Ham4Ham took place on Friday, June 2 at 4pm at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, 226 W 46th Street. The event will also featured a special appearance from the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. 

Check out the videos below!

See Joshua Henry, Gavin Creel, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, and many more!



Placeholder
Vote Now


