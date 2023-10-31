Video: How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight

Monty Python’s SPAMALOT returns to Broadway tonight at the St. James Theatre!

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway Photo 4 Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Ahead of tonight's first preview of Spamalot on Broadway, Michael Urie sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark to discuss how he's feeling.

While Urie admitted that he's "a little bit nervous," he revealed his pre-show technique to ensure that he's at the top of his game at every performance.

Urie, who plays Sir Robin in the revival, also discussed how he thinks Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had something to do with Spamalot's transfer to Broadway.

"We had just done Spamalot at the Kennedy Center in D.C. and then I came to visit you guys, and you said, 'Is this show going to Broadway?' And guess what? Now we're on Broadway. It's because of you," Urie joked.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot returns to Broadway tonight at the St. James Theatre! The official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The cast featuresTony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Lady of the Lake, two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Matthew Saldivar as Patsy, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker  as Sir Galahad.

Watch the interview clip here:







2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Meet the Cast of MONTY PYTHONS SPAMALOT, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, Beginning Previews Tonight!

The search for the grail continues, on Broadway this fall! Direct from a sold out run at the Kennedy Center, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT returns to Broadway tonight! Meet the cast of SPAMALOT here!

2
SPAMALOT to Offer $39 & $44 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery Photo
SPAMALOT to Offer $39 & $44 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Discover how to secure discounted tickets for the uproarious Monty Python musical, SPAMALOT on Broadway. Learn about the rush and lottery options available, so you don't miss out on this hilarious show.

3
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway

Once in every season, there comes a show like this! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway revival of Spamalot. In this video, watch as we check in with the cast as they rehearse!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at the Cast of SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at the Cast of SPAMALOT on Broadway

Discover the first photos and cast details from the highly anticipated production of SPAMALOT on Broadway. Get a sneak peek at the cast and their characters in this iconic musical comedy.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Charlamagne Tha God Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW TonightCharlamagne Tha God Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW Tonight
Pippa Scott to Release 'Blue Christmas' This WeekPippa Scott to Release 'Blue Christmas' This Week
GAYC/DC In Search of New GuitaristGAYC/DC In Search of New Guitarist
CMA Presents Jeannie Seely With 2023 Joe Talbot AwardCMA Presents Jeannie Seely With 2023 Joe Talbot Award

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine
Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur Video
Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur
Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL Video
Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You