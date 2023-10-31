Video: How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight

Ahead of tonight's first preview of Spamalot on Broadway, Michael Urie sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark to discuss how he's feeling.

While Urie admitted that he's "a little bit nervous," he revealed his pre-show technique to ensure that he's at the top of his game at every performance.

Urie, who plays Sir Robin in the revival, also discussed how he thinks Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had something to do with Spamalot's transfer to Broadway.

"We had just done Spamalot at the Kennedy Center in D.C. and then I came to visit you guys, and you said, 'Is this show going to Broadway?' And guess what? Now we're on Broadway. It's because of you," Urie joked.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot returns to Broadway tonight at the St. James Theatre! The official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The cast featuresTony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Lady of the Lake, two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Matthew Saldivar as Patsy, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

