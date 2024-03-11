Video: How Ingrid Michaelson Processed Her Grief Through Writing THE NOTEBOOK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ingrid Michaelson sat down on the TODAY Show to discuss The Notebook making its way to Broadway.

Labeling composing the score as "the best thing she's ever done in her life," Michaelson opened up about how writing the music helped her process the grief of losing her parents.

"This show is about love, it's also about loss and about what happens after loss," Michaelson shared. "I lost my mom in 2014, lost my dad in 2017 and I realized recently how much of my grief I processed through writing these songs over the last seven years and they're just braided into all of the lyrics and so much of the action on stage that I get to have them with me in these little moments."

Describing the musical as "its own entity" separate from the beloved film, she went on to share how it will touch audience members as it opens on Broadway this week.

"I think other people watching who are going through a loss or are falling in love or feeling that they need to reunite, I mean, there are so many aspects to this show that it touches people on so many different levels ... It gets you at all these great places."

The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, is now in previews at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC). Opening night is set for Thursday, March 14.

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori.

Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.