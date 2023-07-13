Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP

Theater Camp plays in select theaters beginning July 14, 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Pack your bags and get ready to live your best theater kid life, because beginning later this week (July 14), Theater Camp, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, arrives in select movie theatres.

Platt and Gordon star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, respectively. The pair are lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

"I feel so emotional and grateful," said Gordon on the red carpet for the film's NYC premiere. "So many people came together to make this movie. It almost didn't happen for six years! I just want to soak it all in and thank everyone that I'm around."

"It was 19 days with 50 kids, a lake full of e. coli, and a camp riddled with goose poop," joked Galvin.

"The fact that we [were working with] our friends and people that we could fall back on our shared connection and tone of the thing that we were trying to accomplish... that's the only reason that the film came together in the midst of that 19 days," added Platt. "We had that to hold on to as a core team. Everyone was very clear about what film we were making."

Watch highlights from the premiere below and check out photos from the red carpet here!





