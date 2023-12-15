Video: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in New Choreography Featurette

A new featurette for the Mean Girls movie musical has been released, featuring an inside look at the choreography for the musical numbers in the film.

"It's Mean Girls. How do you create new twists and turns with something that was so iconic but also hadn't been done before. We get to create our own rules in this world," choreographer Kyle Hanagami says in the video. "This is its own thing. Its own comedy and its own tone. This movie speaks to a whole new generation but also the original fans of Mean Girls."

The new behind-the-scenes look also shows more of the infamous Christmas performance scene in the new movie, complete with Busy Philipps as Mrs. George filming the Plastics from the aisle. Reneé Rapp calls the number "so much fun."

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George in Mean Girls

The new featurette also gives a fresh look at what seems to be songs from the stage musical, including "Revenge Party," "Sexy," and "Someone Gets Hurt."

The film and its soundtrack will be released on January 12. Listen to the first single, "Not My Fault," and pre-order the soundtrack here.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the new featurette here:



