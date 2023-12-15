Video: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in New Choreography Featurette

The film is set to hit theaters on January 12.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 4 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video

Video: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in New Choreography Featurette

A new featurette for the Mean Girls movie musical has been released, featuring an inside look at the choreography for the musical numbers in the film.

"It's Mean Girls. How do you create new twists and turns with something that was so iconic but also hadn't been done before. We get to create our own rules in this world," choreographer Kyle Hanagami says in the video. "This is its own thing. Its own comedy and its own tone. This movie speaks to a whole new generation but also the original fans of Mean Girls."

The new behind-the-scenes look also shows more of the infamous Christmas performance scene in the new movie, complete with Busy Philipps as Mrs. George filming the Plastics from the aisle. Reneé Rapp calls the number "so much fun."

Video: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in New Choreography Featurette
Busy Philipps as Mrs. George in Mean Girls

The new featurette also gives a fresh look at what seems to be songs from the stage musical, including "Revenge Party," "Sexy," and "Someone Gets Hurt."

The film and its soundtrack will be released on January 12. Listen to the first single, "Not My Fault," and pre-order the soundtrack here.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the new featurette here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT

Check out the trailer for Moment To Moment: The Making of The Violet Hour Studio Cast recording!

2
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs If Its True in HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN

An all new video clip has been released of Jordan Fisher performing 'Is It True?' as Orpheus in Hadestown! Check out the video here!

3
Listen: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL Cast Recording is Out Now Photo
Listen: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL Cast Recording is Out Now

The new cast album Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical is available now on streaming and digital platforms. Listen to the full album here!

4
Listen: Cast Recording Released For Antonio Banderas GODSPELL Photo
Listen: Cast Recording Released For Antonio Banderas' GODSPELL

The cast recording has been released for Antonio Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, and Emilio Aragón’s acclaimed Spanish production of Godspell. Listen to the full album here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Dylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' CoverDylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' Cover
Cher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall SpecialCher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall Special
Robin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY ChannelRobin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel
Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZSaweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

Videos

Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Video
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT
Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARMONY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
HAMILTON

Recommended For You