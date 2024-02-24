Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for the GRAND HOTEL 35th Anniversary Reunion Concert

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will reunite the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award® winning musical Grand Hotel in honor of Tommy Tune’s 85th birthday on February 26 & 27 at 7pm & 9pm.

Watch footage from inside rehearsals below!

Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert, Honoring Tommy Tune’s 85th Birthday will feature original Broadway cast members and special guest stars reuniting in an intimate immersive performance of highlights from the landmark Tony Award® winning musical. The roles of Wolfie Bratts and Hildeguard Bratts, originated on Broadway by Lynette Perry and Jennifer Lee Andrews will be played by each of their daughters, Susie McCollum and Harper Lee Andrews.

It’s Berlin, 1928. Check into Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award® nominated score with music & lyrics by Robert Wright and George Forrest, and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We’ll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn’t Dance With You?,” “Love Can’t Happen,” “Villa on a Hill,” "Bonjour Amour!,” and more. Produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison, choreographed by Michael Notardonato, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show is presented in honor of Broadway legend and 10-time Tony Award® winner Tommy Tune’s 85th birthday. So take a seat at your table with a view, and we’ll celebrate today!

The concert stars original Broadway cast members Karen Akers (Nine), Keith Crowningshield (Jelly's Last Jam), David Jackson (Tommy Tune Tonite!, My One and Only), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Side Show), Tony Award® nominee Timothy Jerome (Me and My Girl, The Rothschilds), Emmy Award® nominee Charles Mandracchia (South Pacific), Hal Robinson (Cabaret, The People in the Picture), Tony Award ® nominee Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Dirty Blonde), David White (Five Guys Named Moe), and Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison (Two by Two, Pippin) - with special guest stars Emmy Award® winner Jennifer Bassey Davis ("All My Children," California Suite), Susan Wood Duncan (Grease, "The Jamie Foxx Show"), Diane J. Findlay (Larry David's Fish in the Dark, Tales of the City) and featuring Michael Choi (award-winning international ballroom champion), Vanda Polakova (Mirror Ball Trophy winner on "Let's Dance," the Slovak version of "Dancing with the Stars"), Harper Lee Andrews, John Drinkwater, Michael Notardonato, Susie McCollum, Sheila Wormer, & Michael Choi. It will feature Sound Design by Stuart J. Allyn with Joanna Rush as Associate Director and Mitchell Bloom as Costume Consultant.

