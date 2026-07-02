Larkin Reilly Shares Backstage Secrets From THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Larkin Reilly who is now appearing in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at Studio 54 (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of their favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

Larkin plays Phantom and serves as an understudy for Janet and Columbia. Her Broadway credits include Just in Time (OBC, u/s Sandra/Connie) and ALW’s Bad Cinderella (OBC, u/s Adele). She appeared on the national tour of Beetlejuice and played Bebe in A Chorus Line: 50th Anniversary at the Shubert Theatre. Regional credits include work with Paper Mill Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, and MTWichita.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

The first thing I do when I arrive at Studio 54 (my favorite theatre I've ever worked in, don't tell the others) is say hello to the crew!! A lot of them chill outside the stage door and I love checking in with them, seeing how the vibes are. Then I head down to my dressing room and start chugging my cold brew.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

I like to kneel on the deck and ground myself right before we start the show. Our theatre is so historic and taking a moment of slow gratitude has become really important to me. And then we start the show, and we get to have FUN. Performing Rocky Horror feels like being a kid at recess. Our set is the coolest playground ever and I get to be a weirdo with my friends for 2 hours.

What's your must have backstage snack?

I'm so happy to get to speak on this. Backstage at Studio 54, our house flyman, Andrew, has installed a hot dog roller grill. This is not a joke... on the fly rail, there is a HOT DOG MACHINE. On two show days, you can sign up for a post matinee dog. They are delicious. The best part? When we're onstage singing about hot dogs, we can smell the franks being cooked in the wings. Everyone say thank you, Andrew!

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

A few of us start the show behind the curtain singing "Science Fiction Double Feature" and since first preview, we've been ending the song by doing various kinds of dramatic heart hands at each other. It's our "go time" moment. Amber Gray, Steph Hsu, Andrew Durand, Harvey Guillen and I can't go without it now.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa- Broadway runs on it. A bottle of miracles.

Pictures of my nearest and dearest!!!!! How could I ever get through a show without looking at the faces of the people that keep me upright and sane. I'm a lucky little chorine.

MY HEATING PAD!!!! My Just In Time sister Valeria Yamin influenced me to get one for my chair. I use it everyday while doing my makeup and it's changed the game for me, recovery-wise. The glutes are warm, honey.

Magic Molecule Hypochlorus Spray- we wear so much makeup in Rocky. Designed by the brilliant Sterling Tull. But the skin can really take a beating, baby! This stuff helps my face recover.

MY CASTMATES!! The funniest group of people ever. My fellow phantoms and I are often late to places (Sorry, PSM Bryan Bauer) because we are joking around in our dressing room. We've created so many characters and songs and silly silly jokes. We sit in that dressing room for hours on end laughing like never before.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Without a doubt, Stephanie Hsu's monologue before "Toucha Toucha Touch Me". She is giving a masterclass in silly sexy inhibition. It's so fun to watch her make different choices every night.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Any moment I share backstage with Rachel Dratch. Just the other day, Rachel tried to scare me and it ended up being one of the biggest laughs either of us have ever experienced. We can't even explain to anyone why it was so funny because it was Tonys week and we were delirious. It's been a struggle to even look at each other recently without thinking about it.

About The Rocky Horror Show

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 to immense critical and audience acclaim. The cast currently includes: Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta” as well as Anania, Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi. Current understudies Caleb Quezon and Larkin Reilly are rotating playing the role of “Columbia” with a new actor to be announced soon in that role.

The creative and design team includes: choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler.