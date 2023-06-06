Video: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL With the Creative Team

A Christmas Carol starring Jefferson Mays is currently nominated for three Tony Awards: Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play.

In a new behind-the-scenes video below, watch the creative team of A Christmas Carol discuss the all of the elements that make up a scene! 

Jefferson Mays' one man performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol played on Broadway this past holiday season. In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays played more than 50 roles. 

The creative team for A Christmas Carol included Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), Stephen Kopel (casting director), and Justin Scribner (associate director and production stage manager).

Produced by Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan, A Christmas Carol was adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Michael Arden, and conceived by Arden and Dane Laffrey





