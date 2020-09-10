Video Flashback: Thomas Rhett & the Muppets Perform 'This is My Street' and 'Sing' at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors

Watch the performance here!

Country music star Thomas Rhett performs "This is My Street" & "Sing" with the Muppets to honor Sesame Street during the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors.

"The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness," stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. "Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world."

In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage, the 2019 Honorees were saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world through performances and tributes.

