Video Flashback: Michael Ball Sings 'Love Changes Everything' at Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Royal Albert Hall Celebration

In honor of Andrew Lloyd Webber's birthday today, we're flashing back to this video from Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Royal Albert Hall Celebration!

Michael Ball took the stage to perform "Love Changes Everything" at the event. Check out the video below!

Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray. He has sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

