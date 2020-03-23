Video Flashback: Matthew Broderick Stars in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING on Broadway

On this day in 1995, the first Broadway revival of the classic musical comedy, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Starring Tony-winner Matthew Broderick as J. Pierrepont Finch, the opening night cast of the production also included Jonathan Freeman at Brett Bart, Victoria Clark as Smitty, Megan Mullally as Rosemary Pilkington, Lillias White as Miss Jones, Jeff Blumenkrantz as Bud Frump, Luba Mason as Hedy le Rue, and Walter Kronkite as the voice of the Narrator.

Broderick departed the production a few months into the run and was succeeded by John Stamos. Matthew rejoined the cast once more to star opposite his then-girlfriend (now wife!) Sarah Jessica Parker, who had succeeded Mullally as Rosemary.

Directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Wayne Cilento, the production was nominated for four Tony Awards, and earned Broderick a statuette for Best Leading Actor in A Musical!

Check out Matthew, SJP, Megan and more below in a video flashback to this incredible revival!





Related Articles