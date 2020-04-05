Video Flashback: 92Y's 80th Birthday Celebration For Terrence McNally, Featuring Nathan Lane, Christine Baranski, Chita Rivera, and More!

In 2018, 92nd Street Y held an 80 birthday celebration for Terrence McNally.

The event included performances by Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Michael Benjamin Washington and Christy Altomare. There was also a screening of Every Act of Life, plus a conversation with Terrence McNally, Chita Rivera, Jeff Kaufman, and special guests.

The event was held on October 21, 2018 at 92nd Street Y.

Watch the full event below!

On March 24, BroadwayWorld was extremely saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally had passed away from complications due to virus. He was 81 years old.

McNally was a four-time Tony Award winner, and recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. His career has spanned six decades, and his plays, musicals, and operas are routinely performed all over the world.

Read his full obituary here.





