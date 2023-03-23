Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on Broadway

Fat Ham officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre.

Mar. 23, 2023  

On Tuesday, March 21, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham celebrated its First Preview at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway.

The evening marked the Broadway debuts of playwright James Ijames, director Saheem Ali, and actors Nikki Crawford, Chris Herbie Holland, Adrianna Mitchell, Calvin Leon Smith, Marcel Spears, and Benja Kay Thomas. (Billy Eugene Jones returns to Broadway following A Soldier's Play in 2020.)

Joining the festivities on stage following the performance were special guests who also celebrateD their Broadway debuts this season: Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lisa Peterson (Good Night, Oscar), John Zdrojeski (Good Night, Oscar), Mister Fitzgerald (Ohio State Murders), Abigail Stephenson (Ohio State Murders), Nadia Daniel (The Piano Lesson), and Jurnee Swan (The Piano Lesson).

Fat Ham officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.






