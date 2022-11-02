Video Exclusive: Solea Pfeiffer Sings 'The Truth Is' From THE VIOLET HOUR

Watch Almost Famous star Solea Pfeiffer sing "The Truth Is" from the musical The Violet Hour in this official music video below! On the Studio Cast Recording, Pfeiffer plays Jessie Brewster, a cafe singer during the early days of the Harlem Renaissance. The song is now streaming as a single on all music platforms and the entire Studio Cast Recording will be available for streaming this Friday November 4.

The Violet Hour features music by Will Reynolds, book and lyrics by Eric Price, and is based on the play by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg. The Studio Cast Recording stars Tony-winner Santino Fontana, Tony-nominees Jeremy Jordan and Brandon Uranowitz, Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen, and Almost Famous star Solea Pfeiffer.