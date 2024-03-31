Video: Edward W. Hardy Performs 'Nevermore' From Three Pieces Inspired By Edgar Allan Poe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out this brand new performance video from critically acclaimed composer-violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, who recently passed his dissertation defense, obtaining a Doctor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

As you listen to "Nevermore," here's a slight spin on Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" by Dr. Hardy:

In the dim chamber of my soul resides the tragic tale of my beloved Lenore, entwined with the enigmatic whispers and shadow of the Raven's eternal lament. "Quoth the Raven, Nevermore."

This recording of Evolution, by Irvin Coffee (Videographer) and Martin Skavish (Audio Engineer), took place on January 30, 2024, at the Colorado Public Radio Classical Performance Studio.