Video: Doug Besterman and Mike Morris React to Tony Win for Best Orchestrations

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Doug Besterman and Mike Morris took home a Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for Schmigadoon! After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Doug Besterman is a three-time Tony Award winning musician with a career spanning across theatre, film, television and recording. As a Composer, Producer, Arranger, and Orchestrator, he has been privileged to work with some of the most recognizable names in the industry, including composers Mel Brooks, Alan Menken, and Marc Shaiman; recording artists Barbra Streisand and Barry Manilow; and directors Rob Marshall and Susan Stroman. A veteran of 25+ Broadway shows, Besterman won the Best Orchestrations Tony Award for Fosse, The Producers, and Thoroughly Modern Millie, and was nominated for The Music Man (2000), How to Succeed in Business, and Bullets over Broadway. He was also awarded the Drama Desk Award for The Producers and Thoroughly Modern Millie. His most recent Broadway credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, A Bronx Tale, and Anastasia. Besterman has also written orchestrations for 20+ film and television projects; including recent film work on Mary Poppins Returns, Aladdin (2019), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Frozen; and American Housewife, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Galavant for television. As a composer, Besterman penned the scores for the podcast musical Little Did I Know (with lyricists Dean Pitchford and Marcy Heisler), currently available for download on Apple Podcasts; The Big One-Oh (with lyricist Dean Pitchford), which recently premiered at The Atlantic For Kids in NYC, and is available for licensing through Music Theater International (MTI); and the vignette “Swelling and Irritation” (with lyricist Sharon Vaughn) from the musical Breathe, also to be licensed by MTI - concept album to be released by Sony. His music has also been recorded by singer Christian Bautista, heard in the films The Punisher, Out of Step and Exit Speed, television shows Summerland and One Life To Live, in concert with the United States Military Academy Concert Band, and in the musical revue Hats. He is a proud father, husband, and sommelier. When not in New York or Los Angeles working, Doug is an avid traveler.