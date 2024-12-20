Video: Disney on Broadway Stars Bring Holiday Cheer to Actors Fund Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for the holidays, a group of Disney on Broadway stars took their talents to New Jersey for a special performance at the Actors Fund Home, as reported by GMA3.

Michael James Scott, current star of Disney's Aladdin, along with several other performers sang songs from Aladdin, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast at the facility, which houses those in the performing arts business themselves.

"We have an amazing, award-winning skilled nursing facility," explained executive director Jordan Strohl. "We're recognized as one of the best nursing home facilities, not just in the state, but in the country. We're really here for people that are part of the industry to get the best care regardless of their ability to pay."

"We're dreamers," Scott told GMA3. "We're all artists who have wanted to just do our thing," adding that he found it moving to perform for the residents. "I hope that they take away that they are not forgotten about." Watch the GMA3 segment now!

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on Broadway. It opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.