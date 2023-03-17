Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Video: Daveed Diggs, Halle Bailey & THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast React to New Trailer

The Little Mermaid will swim into cinemas nationwide on May 26, 2023.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Following its release on Sunday, the official trailer for Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has already scored 8.5 million views.

Now, audiences can watch the stars of the film see the trailer for the first time! Watch Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), Halle Bailey (Ariel), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), and Awkwafina (Scuttle) react to the film's trailer below!

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

Joining Bailey, McCarthy, Diggs, and Awkwafina is Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton.

Watch the stars of The Little Mermaid react to the new trailer here:






