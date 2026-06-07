Video: Dane Laffrey Reacts to Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for THE LOST BOYS

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Dane Laffrey took home a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for The Lost Boys. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Laffrey's Broadway credits include: set and costumes for Deaf West's Spring Awakening, set for Fool For Love. Recent off-Broadway: set and/or costumes for Rancho Viejo, Indian Summer, The Christians, Iowa (Playwrights Horizons), Sell.Buy.Date (Manhattan Theatre Club), Homos, or Everyone in America (Labyrinth), The Harvest, (Lincoln Center), The Glory of the World (B.A.M. Harvey), Cloud 9 (Atlantic) and other work at Roundabout, Second Stage, Vineyard Theatre, Lincoln Center Theatre, MCC, SoHo Rep, Rattlestick, Transport Group and many others. Regional work at The Humana Festival, Mark Taper Forum, Shakespeare Theatre, The Old Globe, Huntington Theatre Company, The Wallis Annenberg Center, Denver Center, Goodspeed, Woolly Mammoth, Center Stage, Dallas Theatre Center, New York Stage & Film, others. International work in Tokyo, Oslo, Osaka and throughout Australia. Dane won a 2017 OBIE Award for sustained excellence in set and costume design and has been nominated for a Drama Desk Award and 4 Henry Hewes Awards along with numerous regional accolades.