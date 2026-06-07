Video: Dane Laffrey Reacts to Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for THE LOST BOYS
The Lost Boys is currently playing at the Palace Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Dane Laffrey took home a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for The Lost Boys. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Laffrey's Broadway credits include: set and costumes for Deaf West's Spring Awakening, set for Fool For Love. Recent off-Broadway: set and/or costumes for Rancho Viejo, Indian Summer, The Christians, Iowa (Playwrights Horizons), Sell.Buy.Date (Manhattan Theatre Club), Homos, or Everyone in America (Labyrinth), The Harvest, (Lincoln Center), The Glory of the World (B.A.M. Harvey), Cloud 9 (Atlantic) and other work at Roundabout, Second Stage, Vineyard Theatre, Lincoln Center Theatre, MCC, SoHo Rep, Rattlestick, Transport Group and many others. Regional work at The Humana Festival, Mark Taper Forum, Shakespeare Theatre, The Old Globe, Huntington Theatre Company, The Wallis Annenberg Center, Denver Center, Goodspeed, Woolly Mammoth, Center Stage, Dallas Theatre Center, New York Stage & Film, others. International work in Tokyo, Oslo, Osaka and throughout Australia. Dane won a 2017 OBIE Award for sustained excellence in set and costume design and has been nominated for a Drama Desk Award and 4 Henry Hewes Awards along with numerous regional accolades.
The Lost Boys is the most Tony-nominated musical of 2026. When Lucy (three-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean) and her teenage sons Michael and Sam move to Santa Carla in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. Based on the classic Warner Bros. film, The Lost Boys is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending, Parade). The production features music and lyrics by The Rescues, a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), and music supervision by Tony nominee Ethan Popp (Tina). The Lost Boys is produced by James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson.
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