Video: Corey Cott Performs '671,000,000 MPH' From REBEL GENIUS

The song will be released on all streaming platforms on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. 

Jan. 24, 2023  

Peabody Award-winning composer, Matthew Puckett has released "671,000,000 MPH," a new music video featuring Broadway's Corey Cott, from his new musical Rebel Genius inspired by the early life of Albert Einstein and Mileva Maric. The song will be released on all streaming platforms on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Watch below!

Physics and love collide in Rebel Genius as a young, and highly ambitious, Albert Einstein falls madly in love with Mileva Maric and risks everything he has to find the perfect Unified Theory. The acclaimed new musical is an exploration into the heart and mind of a flawed icon and scientific genius. Max Planck, Niels Bohr and the Atomic Bomb all play a part in the journey and choices of a brilliant human being who is torn between a passionate love for the people in his life and a wild ambition to understand the universe.

Rebel Genius was a finalist for the 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant presented by the American Theater Wing. The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC and the IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles have presented developmental readings. The show had a sold-out production at UCLA in March, 2019 and was awarded a staged reading as part of the ASCAP New Musical Theatre Workshop in September, 2019 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts' Carson Theatre in Lincoln, NE.

For more information, please visit RebelGeniusTheMusical.com





