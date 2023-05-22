Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role

Colton Ryan is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

What do you have to do to earn a Tony nomination these days? It's easy- just learn to play seven instruments. Colton Ryan does just that as the leading man of New York, New York.

"[Being nominated] doesn't validate anything, because going onstage is the validation- that we are bringing the audiences along for the ride. But my god, is it the cherry on top," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Below, watch as Colton chats more about the importance of the show's message, how he got started in theatre, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.






