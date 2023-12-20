Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at Shakespeare Theatre Company

As You Like It runs through January 14, 2024 at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at Shakespeare Theatre Company

What happens when the Bard meets the Beatles? Audiences are finding out in Washington, D.C. 

It’s the 1960s and flower power, peace, and love are in the air. The free-spirited Rosalind is exiled from court and escapes to an alternative community, where everything is possible. Mistaken identities and mixed signals come together, melding the Bard’s verse with the beloved music of The Beatles in what Vancouver Presents calls “one of the clearest renderings of As You Like It that you will ever see.” This tuneful take on Shakespeare’s romantic classic will be “a total blast” (Chicago Tribune) for the holiday season, reminding us that in times of trouble, all you need is love. 

Chelsea Rose stars as Rosalind in the production, which arrives straight from its run at Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival.

"The experience has been pretty incredible because there is a different audience here. In Vancouver, a lot of people came because Bard on the Beach is something they do every year," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Here at STC, people come for the Shakespeare, and they come often and they know it. We've been getting some really great responses from audiences. They've been laughing at a lot more of the text and there's some different understandings."

Watch below as she chats more about the unique new take on the classic play!






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Photo
Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)

In this video, watch as Stephanie J. Block checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about how her new album started as one track, why song selection was so important to her, and so much more!

2
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Lifes Mysteries in EMERGENCE Photo
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE

“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence and in this video, he explains!

3
Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Photo
Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create

Looking to continue your education in the arts? Look no further than AMDA, the lead sponser of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage. In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Musical Theater Department Chair Elaine Petricoff and faculty member (and Next On Stage judge!) Kyle Taylor Parker.

4
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATHS THEATER, Improv and More Photo
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More

Jason Kravits has more than the holidays keeping him busy this Decmeber. In addition to starring opposite John Turtorro and Elizabeth Marvel in Sabbath's Theater at the New Group, the television and Broadway veteran is getting ready to make his Chelsea Table and Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy. In this video, he checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the thrill of being back onstage x2!

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... Backstage Live with Richard Ridge">(read more about this author)

Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCEVideo: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists CreateVideo: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and MoreVideo: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central WONKA
APPROPRIATE
HARMONY

Recommended For You