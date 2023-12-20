Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at Shakespeare Theatre Company

What happens when the Bard meets the Beatles? Audiences are finding out in Washington, D.C.

It’s the 1960s and flower power, peace, and love are in the air. The free-spirited Rosalind is exiled from court and escapes to an alternative community, where everything is possible. Mistaken identities and mixed signals come together, melding the Bard’s verse with the beloved music of The Beatles in what Vancouver Presents calls “one of the clearest renderings of As You Like It that you will ever see.” This tuneful take on Shakespeare’s romantic classic will be “a total blast” (Chicago Tribune) for the holiday season, reminding us that in times of trouble, all you need is love.

Chelsea Rose stars as Rosalind in the production, which arrives straight from its run at Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival.

"The experience has been pretty incredible because there is a different audience here. In Vancouver, a lot of people came because Bard on the Beach is something they do every year," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Here at STC, people come for the Shakespeare, and they come often and they know it. We've been getting some really great responses from audiences. They've been laughing at a lot more of the text and there's some different understandings."

