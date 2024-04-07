Video: Celebrate 75 Years of SOUTH PACIFIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



75 years ago today, on April 7, 1949, Rodgers and Hammerstein's fifth musical as a pair, South Pacific, opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre. It ran for almost five years and 1,925 performances.

The original Broadway cast featured Mary Martin and Ezio Pinza and won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Libretto. It is the only musical production to win Tony Awards in all four acting categories. Its original cast album was the bestselling record of the 1940s, and other recordings of the show have also been popular. It is one of only ten musicals to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The show has enjoyed many successful revivals and tours, spawning a 1958 film and television adaptations. The 2008 Broadway revival, starring Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot, ran for 996 performances and won seven Tonys, including Best Musical Revival.

Premiering against the backdrop of post-World War II America, the musical addressed complex themes of love, prejudice, and cultural clashes. Set on a remote island in the South Pacific during the war, the story follows the intertwined lives of American soldiers stationed there and the local inhabitants, particularly focusing on the romance between an American nurse and a French plantation owner. Through its powerful storytelling and memorable songs, South Pacific challenged societal norms and highlighted the universal struggle against bigotry and discrimination.

One of the most enduring legacies of South Pacific lies in its groundbreaking approach to addressing social issues. At a time when racial tensions were high in America, the musical fearlessly tackled themes of racism and prejudice. The character of Bloody Mary, a Tonkinese woman, confronts racial stereotypes head-on, while the romance between the American nurse Nellie Forbush and the French planter Emile de Becque challenges societal norms and prejudices. By portraying these relationships with empathy and nuance, Rodgers and Hammerstein paved the way for greater diversity and representation on Broadway stages.

The music of South Pacific remains some of the duo's most memorable, with "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and "Bali Ha'i" becoming ingrained in popular culture.