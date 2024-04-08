Video: Broadway Stars Support Miami Children's Theater For GoFundMe Launch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miami Childrens Theater has announced that after 20 years at its resident theater in Kendall, FL, the company is seeking funds to facilitate a move to a new performance space.

The company recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to ease the logistical costs of moving and procuring a new performance space.

Numerous MCT alumni and Broadway stars have joined in to help bring awareness to the cause including Tony-nominee Christopher Jackson, Funny Girl national tour star Katerina McCrimmon, Sweeney Todd on Broadway's Maria Bilbao, and more!

Check out the campaign video! To give to the fund, visit https://gofundme/905a0472.

Miami Childrens Theater

The past decade has seen Miami Childrens Theater become one of the top young persons' theaters in the nation with twelve of its' alumni rising to roles on Broadway.

Former students include Ana Villafane as Gloria Estefan in the hit Broadway musical On Your Feet. Actors trained at Miami Childrens Theater have been featured in Broadway shows such as Hamilton, Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, Tootsie and Cats, among others.

MCT Director Tim Fath was honored with a Tony Award Nomination for Excellence in Theater Education and Miami Childrens Theater was voted Best Overall Theater and Best Childrens Theater in BroadwayWorld's Regional "Best of the Decade" voting.