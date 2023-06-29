Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS

Operated by TDF, TKTS Times Square opened for business on June 25, 1973.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join RENT in Concert in DC

Just yesterday, June 28, TDF’s TKTS, which revolutionized same-day discount theatre tickets for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, marked 50 years in Times Square with a special celebration in front of the red steps. The City of New York presented a proclamation to TDF, which was accepted by S. Epatha Merkerson, a two-time Tony Award nominee and beloved star of Law & Order and Chicago Med. She was joined by emcee Eric Ulloa and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, who performed a medley of songs from Broadway musicals of the past 50 years, arranged by the ensemble's artistic director Allen René Louis. 

"The very first Broadway show that I saw, I got at the TKTS booth. It was Ain't Misbehavin'. So this is full-circle for me," Merkerson told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I just remember how [theatre] changed my life. That this [TKTS] line is tripled is just a reason why the TDF is important. People want that experience. There's nothing like it!"

Operated by TDF, a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, TKTS Times Square opened for business on June 25, 1973, and quickly became a mecca for theatregoers from all over the world. Selling same-day discount tickets and providing an urban fellowship of theatre lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway), TKTS is one of New York City’s most photographed landmarks. The current TKTS Booth, housed under red glass steps, opened in 2008 and has garnered more than a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS was the first public space opened in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular respite for locals and visitors alike.

To date, TKTS has been responsible for  68.6 million admissions to thousands of Broadway and Off- Broadway productions returning over $2.68 billion in revenue to those productions over the past half century. The small service charge (currently $7 per ticket) is used to operate the Booth and to help fund TDF’s myriad School, Accessibility and Community programs


 





RELATED STORIES

1
Now Hiring: Assistant Theatre Teaching Professor, Stage Manager and More - BWW Classifieds Photo
Now Hiring: Assistant Theatre Teaching Professor, Stage Manager and More - BWW Classifieds

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/29/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.

2
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness Photo
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness

We hope that all those who love the musical theatre will pick up this new rendition of CAMELOT with all new and wondrous vocal performances by the cast.

3
CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July Photo
CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that its acclaimed new version of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, July 23, at which point it will have played a total of 153 performances (38 previews and 115 regular performances). 

4
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors Photo
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors

Two not-for-profit organizations promoting diversity in the music theatre industry will launch The MUSE/MAESTRA Music Director Experience with the Broadway blockbuster WICKED.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf TheatreVideo: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & Video: First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in ChicagoPhotos & Video: First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student CelebrationVideo: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOYVideo: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Recommended For You