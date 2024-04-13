Video: Bradley Dean Performs 'Be Italian' at Broadway Backwards 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Bradley Dean perform “Be Italian” from Nine at this year's Broadway Backwards. The number also features Nicholas Park, Todd Buonopane, Joe Chisholm and Janelle Farias Sando.

The show raised a record $917,651 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The 2024 total bested the record set last year by more than $152,000. The one-night-only, annual event is produced by Broadway Cares.

The evening also featured performances by Alex Newell, Jordan Fisher and John McGinty, Julie Benko and more.