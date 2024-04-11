Video: BEAUTIFUL Star Jessie Mueller Joins FLY ME TO THE MOON; Watch New Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jessie Mueller, known to Broadway fans for her role as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will be appearing in the upcoming film Fly Me to the Moon alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

The news was posted by a Jessie Mueller fanpage on Instagram, who found the cast listing on IMDb. According to IMDb, Mueller will be playing Betty Grissom, who was the wife of a NASA astronaut who was killed during a launch test. Grissom has previously been played by Veronica Cartwright and JoAnna Garcia Swisher in other films.

See the post below!

Mueller, who won the 2014 Tony Award for best actress in a leading role in a musical for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, is equally well known for her leading roles in the Broadway hits Waitress and Carousel, for which she received Tony nominations.

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, “Fly Me to the Moon” is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson), brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup, and the countdown truly begins. The film will be released in theaters on July 12, 2024 by Sony and Apple.

Watch the new trailer here!