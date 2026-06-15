Video: BASURA World Premiere at Alliance Theatre





Get a first look at BASURA, the world premiere musical now running on the Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, now on stage through July 12, 2026. BASURA features music and lyrics by eleven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and her daughter, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, with a book by Karen Zacarías.

The musical is based on the award-winning documentary film "Landfill Harmonic" and draws from the true story of Paraguay's Recycled Orchestra, a group of young musicians who construct instruments from discarded materials found in a landfill community. Alex Lacamoire, a Grammy and Tony Award winner, serves as music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger.

The production is directed by Michael Greif and features choreography by Tony Award winner Patricia Delgado. The cast includes Jaci Calderon, Mandy Gonzalez, Kevin Del Aguila, Dario Alvarez, Zack Calderon, Nathan Diaz, and others. BASURA opened May 30 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.