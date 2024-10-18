Video: Ann Hampton Callaway Releases New Single 'I Believe in America'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-nominated, multi-platinum-selling pop/jazz singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway has released her new single, I Believe in America. The single is accompanied by an inspiring music video edited by Callaway’s friend and award-winning film producer, Lissa Forehan. Watch it now!

She wrote the song in 2001, days after 9/11, on her way to the first flight out of New York City. Callaway pulled her car over and penned the words to celebrate the extraordinary resilience and unity of a nation devastated by terror. Her anthem was first released as a single along with her 2002 CD Signature and performed on TV on Larry King Live. She was recently inspired to rewrite some of the lyrics and record a new version produced and arranged by Trey Henry and Paul Viapiano for the Chemistry Set.

“On the brink of this momentous election, I wanted to share this song as an affirmation of my love for this country and to inspire a sense of reverence for its past, present, and future,” Callaway, the recent inductee into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, says. “Songwriters have long been called to offer messages of hope and love during challenging times. Irving Berlin rewrote his anthem, God Bless America, for the challenges of WW2 and was able to help uplift our nation with his prayer for peace. l felt called to remind my fellow Americans of all that we have in common despite the political division that has altered the landscape of our country in recent years. It is time to remind ourselves how fortunate we are to have a democracy and refresh our commitment to it.”

About Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer.

Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "The Good Shepherd.” Callaway is a Platinum Award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest critically acclaimed CD “Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration!” has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra.

Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 16 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her new record Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1, was recently released via Shanachie Entertainment. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.

