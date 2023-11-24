Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42

Silber will perform her new solo show “The Hour of the Pearl” for two performances on Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28, both at 7:00 PM.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Grammy Award nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber in her new solo show “The Hour of the Pearl” for two performances on Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28, both at 7:00 PM. Hear Alexandrra sing, "I Loved You Once In Silence" from Camelot and learn more about the show below!

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, this musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories is not to be missed. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie Award-winning musical director Ben Moss.

Alexandra Silber is a 2014 Grammy Award nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Her Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein's Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company. London and West End credits include Halina in the Original London Cast of Rebecca Taichman's Tony Award-winning production of Paula Vogel's Indecent, Lilli Vanessi/Kate in Kiss Me, Kate for the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Julie Jordan in Carousel (Great Britain's TMA Award for Best Performance in a Musical), Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof, and Laura Fairlie in The Woman in White. www.alexandrasilber.net @alsilbs

Alexandra Silber will perform “The Hour of the Pearl” on Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com 





