Video: Alex Newell, Talia Suskauer And Jenn Colella Preview Performances For THE BROADWAY FESTIVAL

BroadwayWorld has your first look at the A-list lineup set to appear at The Broadway Festival this summer. Check out videos from today's preview featuring Tony Award-winnerAlex Newell, Talia Suskauer, and Tony-nominee Jenn Colella performing selections from stage and popular music.

Tony Award winner Newell performs “When You’re Good to Mama” from CHICAGO, while Talia Suskauer delivers “The Wizard & I” from WICKED. Jenn Colella is also featured, performing “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes ahead of her scheduled appearance at the festival.

The videos arrive in anticipation of The Festival, a three-day outdoor event set to take place August 14–16, 2026 at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York. Taye Diggs, Aiko Nakasone, and Mitch Wood recently joined the lineup, which includes Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Denée Benton, Eva Noblezada, Norbert Leo Butz, Reeve Carney, Lauren Patten, Mandy Gonzalez, and more.

The Festival is being choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and Tony Award nominee Jon Rua, and directed by Mitchell and D.B. Bonds. The event will combine concert performances with immersive experiences, including campfire sing-alongs, a piano bar, dance parties, costume contests, and additional programming across the festival grounds.

Each evening will feature solo and ensemble performances from participating artists, presenting selections from Broadway repertoire alongside mashups and medleys.

A RENT 30th Anniversary Celebration is also planned, featuring original Broadway cast members including Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, and Taye Diggs, among others.

Beyond the stage, the festival will include panels, masterclasses, and outdoor events with participating artists and industry professionals. The event will also feature food and beverage offerings from Hudson Valley chefs and a curated marketplace highlighting regional vendors.

Select events will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, supporting services for those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses, as well as members of the theater community.

Three-day passes are now available across multiple tiers, including general admission, reserved seating, and VIP options. All passes include access to main stage performances, additional programming, and festival amenities, with VIP packages offering expanded access and meet-and-greet opportunities.