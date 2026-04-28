Victoria Clark Will Be Honored at the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Gala

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players have announced the company's 2026 Gala honoring two-time Tony Award-winning actress and director Victoria Clark with the Albert Bergeret Living Legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan Award on May 11. An unforgettable evening of elegance, artistry, and celebration, NYGASP concludes its historic 51st season under new Artistic Director, James Mills. Ms. Clark will perform alongside company members highlighting a shared passion for Gilbert and Sullivan.

Previous recipients of the Albert Bergeret Living Legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan Award include such luminaries as Sheldon Harnick, Rupert Holmes and Kevin Kline.

About Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark, two-time Tony Award-winning actress and director has been celebrated for her work on stage, film, television, concerts and recordings. A Dallas native, she has appeared in 14 Broadway productions and earned Tony Awards for creating roles in the critically acclaimed musicals, The Light in the Piazza and Kimberly Akimbo. She was also nominated for

Tony Awards for Sister Act, Gigi, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Last fall, Clark starred in Punch, a play by James Graham at the Manhattan Theater Club.

An Honorary Board Member with NYGASP, Ms. Clark fostered an early love of Gilbert and Sullivan at Yale, playing Mabel (The Pirates of Penzance) and the title role in Patience as well as directing a production of Ruddigore for the Yale Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Film and television credits include The Gilded Age, Elsbeth, Almost Family, The Blacklist, Homeland, 911-Nashville, Pose, The Happening, Cradle Will Rock, and Hallmark's One Royal Holiday, among others.

Clark has had the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall singing Ma Joad in the opera The Grapes of Wrath by Ricky Ian Gordon, and Katisha in the MasterVoices production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado, directed and conducted by Ted Sperling. In addition to her acclaimed performing career, Clark is a director (Love Life for New York City Center's Encores! series) and avid educator, serving as Artist in Residence at both Duke University and Pace University. She is a frequent guest lecturer and Master Class Teacher at her alma mater Yale University.

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