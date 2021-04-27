Valerie Green/Dance Entropy to Presnent Premiere Screening Of TIME CAPSULE

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy will present the premiere in-person and virtual screenings of Time Capsule: A Physical Documentary on Thursday, May 20th, 8:00-9:30PM.

*The in-person screening will be limited, socially distant and ventilated, with masks required by all attendees. Viewers who are not able to attend the in-person screening may purchase a ticket to view the film online, on-demand.

Time Capsule: A Physical Documentary is a dance film, directed and choreographed by Valerie Green, in collaboration with cinematographer/editor Alex Lopez, composer Mark Katsaounis, and the dancers of Valerie Green/Dance Entropy. Eight solos physically trace emotional experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic, woven together with a score of vocal reflections and incidental sound from the diverse sampling of New York City landscapes in which each dancer was filmed. A dynamic interplay of beauty, strength, and resilience, "Time Capsule" is a testament to the faith we have in our City, its vast infrastructure, the delicate spirits that inhabit it, and the tender terrains we all hold within.

