VIRTUE Starring Joshua Henry and Margaret Colin to Stream on Broadway on Demand

Virtue will stream beginning October 16th, 2020 as a Pay-Per-View event on Broadway on Demand.

Cowboy Bear Ninja and cowboy + cougar entertainment will present VIRTUE, a film play by Emily Bohannon and directed by Valentina Fratti set to stream beginning October 16th, 2020 as a Pay-Per-View event on Broadway on Demand.

Adapted for virtual viewing and filmed entirely during quarantine, VIRTUE follows a young woman Keira (Paten Hughes) who is forced to reconcile the value of money with the value of subjective self worth after her boss Gail (SAG Award winner Margaret Colin) outsources her job to the Philippines. Set against the backdrop of an increasingly globalized and commoditized world, Keira struggles with joining her boyfriend Andre (3- Time Tony Nominee Joshua Henry) in coming into alignment with things outside of her control and understanding other perspectives as she trains her replacement Efren (Devin Ilaw). The ensemble also includes Dan Abeles, Jasmine Batchelor, Patricia Black, Linda Powell, and Auden Thornton.

"We were really interested in how Emily's ambitious and thought-provoking play

lent itself to a virtual medium, both structurally and thematically," said producer and star Paten Hughes.

"I marveled at watching a collaboration I could never have imagined possible," said director Valentina Fratti. "As the company of actors were guided by the extraordinary production team, they morphed into production design associates, camera ops, sound ops. They handled props and costume single-handedly. Then in one breath they dove into their roles. It was miraculous. It was also a relief to "be" together via all our devices, as the multiple crises we were facing nationally were unrelenting."

Designed as a way for artists to give back to the performing arts through the development of a new play in a mixed medium, Virtue and Broadway on Demand are partnering with a number of nonprofit theaters to dedicate a portion of ticket revenue to them. Each nonprofit will be given a unique code for their subscribers to enter upon purchasing a rental of Virtue. These theaters include:Rattlestick Playwrights TheaterPan Asian Repertory TheatreMiranda Theatre CompanyCherry Lane TheatreandAMiOs Theater Company.

Produced by Corey Tatarczuk, Paten Hughes, Adrian Selkowitz, Rufus Lusk, and Michael Melamedoff. Edited by Rebecca Beluk with Production Design by Angel Herrera and GFX by David Ahuja. Director of Photography: Adrian Selkowitz.



To View Virtue, visit: www.broadwayondemand.com

