VIRTUAL NYC CURATOR COLLECTIONS Launches Today
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and NYC & Company have announced the launch of Virtual NYC Curator Collections, a new series of guest curators selecting their favorites from hundreds of cultural experiences currently available online.
With the debut of Virtual NYC Curator Collections, New Yorkers now have expert guides to help them handpick their favorite online experiences. Each curator recommendation will include links, descriptions, images, and the reason the curator chose these specific virtual experiences.
This new series builds upon NYC & Company's popular Virtual NYC, which launched this March to help people around the world enjoy the rich online culture that is being produced in New York City during the era of social distancing. Virtual NYC includes recorded performances, digitized exhibitions, social media gatherings and virtual tours from museums, galleries, comedy clubs, theaters and other venues around the city.
Curators will be added on an ongoing basis. The current line-up includes Thelma Golden (The Studio Museum in Harlem), David Hatkoff (NewFest), Erika Elliot (Summerstage), Gina Duncan (BAM Cinema) and Andrea Bayer (Metropolitan Museum of Art); with Esther McGowan (Visual AIDS), Eric Sanderson (Wildlife Conservation Society), Suzanne Nossel (PEN America), Kamilah Forbes (Apollo Theater) and others to debut in the coming days.
The Virtual NYC Curator Collections can be found at https://www.nycgo.com/virtual-nyc/curator-collections/.
"NYC's unparalleled creativity and culture continue to inspire and engage audiences the world over even in these most challenging of circumstances," said the Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "We're proud to partner with the Department of Cultural Affairs and NYC & Company to present Virtual NYC Curator Collections to spotlight our local influencers and connect the world to the diverse range of cultural experiences the city has to offer."
"Even during this unprecedented public health crisis, New York's extraordinary cultural community has never really closed," said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals. "Through Virtual NYC Curator Collections, we're thrilled to partner with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and NYC & Company to invite leaders from the cultural community to spotlight some of the diverse, innovative programming that organizations are bringing to audiences digitally."
"We are excited to take our Virtual NYC program a step further with 'Virtual NYC Curator Collections,' in partnership with experts from the City's celebrated cultural organizations, and our colleagues from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and Department of Cultural Affairs," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. "We've created this initiative to encourage the world to stay engaged with NYC's virtual offerings-recommended by the industry's esteemed content curators-until the time when these organizations can safely welcome visitors in-person once again."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!...
VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
We're going back to 1780 for A Winter's Ball (you know, where the Schuyler Sisters are the envy of all?) for our latest Hamilton quiz!...
Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is 'concerned' about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City....
Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards
Voting has opened for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020....