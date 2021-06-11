VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 3 Winner Jackson Perry's Path to Victory

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Jackson Perry, a 2021 graduate of University of North Carolina School of the Arts High School, has been crowned the high school winner of season 3 of our singing competition, Next on Stage!

Check out his journey from week 1 to our grand finale below!

Week 1 - Enjoy the Trip from Bring It On

Week 2 - Hero and Leander from Myths and Hymns

Week 3 - Lonely House from Street Scene

Week 4 - Leo's Statement: It's Hard to Speak My Heart from Parade

Week 5 - Endless Night from The Lion King

By winning our competition, Jackson will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman, a scholarship to the International College of Musical Theatre, and a $1000 donation to his charity, The Fund for College Auditions.