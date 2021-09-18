VIDEOS: HAMILTON, WICKED, FROZEN, and More Perform at WEST END LIVE 2021

West End LIVE is finally back on stage, heralding the triumphant return of London's world-leading theatre industry. Forming part of Westminster City Council's Inside Out Festival and the Society of London Theatre's #BackOnStage campaign, West End LIVE will see Trafalgar Square transformed into an open-air theatre like no other, treating thousands of theatre fans to free performances from the West End's top shows over the weekend of 18 and 19 September.

This year's event features the first ever West End LIVE appearances from award-winning musicals Hamilton and The Book Of Mormon, as well as an exciting roster of new shows - including The Prince Of Egypt, Dear Evan Hansen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Back To The Future: The Musical and Pretty Woman: The Musical - alongside many established favourites.

In total, over 30 shows and acts will take to the stage for this unique celebration of theatre, a joint production by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT).

Watch all of the performances so far below!

Frozen

Wicked

Come From Away

The Prince of Egypt

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Hamilton

The Phantom of the Opera

Mary Poppins

Les Miserables

featuring Hamilton, Mary Poppins, and The Phantom of the Opera

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Jersey Boys

Mamma Mia!