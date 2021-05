Christine Pedi is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her show on Sunday, May 9 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

Greens (The Witch's Rap) from Into the Woods

Beatles Divas

Telephone as Liza Minnelli and Carol Channing

Perfect Year from Sunset Boulevard

I Will Survive with Michael J. Moritz Jr.

And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going from Dreamgirls

Anatevka from Fiddler on the Roof

Recreating Moments from Chicago

You're Just in Love by Irving Berlin with Tim Realbuto