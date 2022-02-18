VIDEOS: Bryan Adams Sings the Songs of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

For two weeks, Pretty Woman the Musical composer and lyricist Bryan Adams will be releasing special videos featuring him singing the songs from the show!

So far, four songs have been released including "Welcome to Hollywood", "Never Give Up On A Dream", "Rodeo Drive", and "You and I".

As more songs are released, they will be added to the ongoing playlist on YouTube, which can be found here and below!

Pretty Woman: The Musical is a musical with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton. The musical is based on the 1990 film of the same name written by Lawton and directed by Marshall. It centers around a free spirited Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward, who is hired by Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman, to be his escort for several business and social functions, and their developing relationship over the course of her week-long stay with him.

The original production of Pretty Woman: The Musical premiered at the Oriental Theatre, Chicago in March 2018, with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, and starring Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee, as Vivian and Edward. It made its Broadway debut at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018 and closed on August 18, 2019.

The show is now playing in London's West End and touring around the U.S.