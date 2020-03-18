VIDEO: Wishing A Very Happy Birthday to the Astonishing Sutton Foster!
Today we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to two time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster!
Thanks to her astonishing range as vocalist, actor, and dancer - she has cemented her status as one of Broadway's greatest-ever "triple threats." First earning a Tony-Award for her performance as Millie Dillmount she subsequently took home a a second Tony for her astonishing turn as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. She further racked up nomination after nomination with starring roles in The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Shrek The Musical, and Violet.
On television, she's earned rave reviews and legions of new fans as star of the popular single-camera comedy/drama, "Younger."
Next season, she'll be returning to Broadway playing Marian the Librarian in the Hugh Jackman-led revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man!
To celebrate Sutton, let's check out some of her best performances!
