VIDEO: What's Your Damage? Get a Sneak Peek of the Cast of HEATHERS in London

Heathers comes to The Other Palace beginning June 9th. Official London Theatre is giving fans a sneak peek at the cast of the hit musical.

Watch the clips of the cast below, including Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica Sawyer!

Joining Fletcher are Jodie Steele (Chandler), Sophie Isaacs (McNamara) and T'Shan Williams (Duke) - The Heathers, with Jamie Muscato playing the mysterious teen rebel Jason Dean (JD).

They will be joined by: Chris Chung (Kurt Kelly). Dominic Anderson (Ram Sweeney), Jenny O'Leary (Martha Dunnstock) and Rebecca Lock (Mrs Flemming).

Heathers - The Musical, the record breaking and most anticipated UK premiere this year, is opening at The Other Palace for a strictly limited run from 9 June to 4 August 2018.

Following a rapturous response to its sell-out 2017 workshop, 80s cult classic HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL is back in class this summer with new songs, new material and new classmates. Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills, who produced the award winning Carrie together in 2015, the musical premieres atThe Other Palace on 9 June and runs for a limited 8 week season.

Based on one of the greatest teen films of all time, the 1988 classic starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe(Legally Blonde, Bat Boy) and Kevin Murphy's (Reefer Madness, Desperate Housewives), hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and finally arrives in the UK for its European Premiere.

Greetings, salutations. Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams finally start to come true.

Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody...

Heathers - The Musical features a sensational book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, with brand new material exclusively written for this production whilst the team are in London. The musical is directed by acclaimed screen and stage director Andy Fickman with electrifying choreography by Gary Lloyd (Thriller Live, Carrie, 20th Century Boy), design by David Shields (Chess, Ice Age Live, End of the Rainbow), lighting by Ben Cracknell (Young Frankenstein, Annie, La Cage Aux Folles), sound by Dan Samson (Evita, Cilla, Joseph) and casting by Will Burton (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Matilda, The Wild Party).

A limited number of £21 tickets for those under the age of 21 will be available at every performance. For more information please visit The Other Palace's website.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: www.theotherpalace.co.uk

