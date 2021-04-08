VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MY FAIR LADY in 4K Ultra HD

"My Fair Lady" will be available for the first time in 4K Ultra HD starting May 25th!

This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn in the role of Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring.

But, when the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, her teacher may have a lesson or two to learn himself. A breathtaking musical extravaganza that won 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Watch the trailer for "My Fair Lady" in 4K Ultra HD below!

"My Fair Lady" stars Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison, Stanley Holloway, Wilfrid Hyde-White, Gladys Cooper, Jeremy Brett, and Theodore Bikel.

The 4K Ultra HD release features stunning picture quality courtesy of a recent 8K film transfer, as well as English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD sound for the finest home presentation. The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo also includes access to a digital copy of the film and more than two hours of previously released bonus content.