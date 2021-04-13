VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CHADWICK BOSEMAN: PORTRAIT OF AN ARTIST on Netflix

Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad and more invite us into a conversation to explore Chadwick Boseman's extraordinary commitment to his craft in an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor's artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances.

Boseman is best known for his role as the Marvel Comics character T'Challa / Black Panther, with Captain America: Civil War being his first film in a five-picture deal with Marvel. He starred in the film Black Panther in 2018, for which he won a NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Other roles include Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017).

Boseman's other film roles include 21 Bridges (2019) and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods (2020).

He is posthumously nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film adaptation of August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which was released on Netflix in December.