Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Sarah Jones' SELL/BUY/DATE Film Adaption

The play originally ran Off-Broadway in 2016.

Sep. 21, 2022  

The new trailer for the film adaption of Sell/Buy/Date has been released. Executive Produced by Meryl Streep, Sell/Buy/Date is a hybrid doc/narrative following Tony winning performer and comedian Sarah Jones. The film will be released theatrically on October 14th via Cinedigm.

As a mixed-race Black woman in America, Sarah, alongside the multicultural characters she's known for, explores her own personal relationship to one of the most misunderstood issues in our current culture: the sex industry, and the surprisingly diverse range of people whose lives it touches.

Through interviews and even celebrity cameos, this film poses the question: how can we as a society have a healthy relationship to sex, power, race and our economy, without exploitation or stigma? The goal is to highlight the human faces and voices at the center of this subject.

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2016 world premiere Off-Broadway production of Sell/Buy/Date was directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Carolyn Cantor (Fly By Night). The prdiction

Called "a master of the genre" by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony® Award-winning performer, writer, comedian and activist known for her multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, also originally produced by Oscar®
winner Meryl Streep.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Sarah Jones' SELL/BUY/DATE Film Adaption
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Martin Short & Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST SpecialMartin Short & Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST Special
September 22, 2022

Martin Short and Shania Twain may be joining ABC's upcoming Beauty and the Beast special. They are in talks for Short to play Lumière and for Twain to play Mrs. Potts. They would join previously announced H.E.R. in the role of Belle, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Josh Groban as the Beast, and Rita Moreno as the Narrator.
iann dior Releases New Single 'Saddest Soundtrack'iann dior Releases New Single 'Saddest Soundtrack'
September 22, 2022

Multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior releases his new single “saddest soundtrack.” The track premiered earlier on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop show with Mollie King. Produced by Travis Barker, “saddest soundtrack” takes a more somber turn for dior. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Jimmy Fallon's TONIGHT SHOW Wins Final Weeks of Summer With Ratings Hot StreakJimmy Fallon's TONIGHT SHOW Wins Final Weeks of Summer With Ratings Hot Streak
September 22, 2022

Going into the fall and Fallon’s 10th season as host, guests and musical performances will include Lea Michele, Arctic Monkeys, Pierce Brosnan, Camila Cabello, Kid Cudi, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Jon Hamm, Jack Harlow, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Kroll, Ralph Macchio, Rachel Maddow, Eli Manning, Modern English, Zedd & Maren Morris, and more.
Justin Champagne & Snoop Dogg to Release 'If She Ain't Country' RemixJustin Champagne & Snoop Dogg to Release 'If She Ain't Country' Remix
September 22, 2022

Justin Champagne, a genre-bending artist with countless viral moments dating all the way back to 2016, is accelerating the track to success since joining cultural icon Snoop Dogg on the road with an opening stint on. A few months later, Champagne released a new EP release, multiple music videos and now Champagne is back with new music next week.
VIDEO: WE tv Drops Explosive LOVE DURING LOCKUP Season Two SuperteaseVIDEO: WE tv Drops Explosive LOVE DURING LOCKUP Season Two Supertease
September 22, 2022

Season two follows four new couples, an eager bachelor, and a returning singleton who can’t resist the lure of paramours in the clink. With more drama, mystery, and crazy reveals than ever before, will these couples have love that lasts until release? Watch the new video supertease and check out what cast members will be featured in the new season!