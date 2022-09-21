The new trailer for the film adaption of Sell/Buy/Date has been released. Executive Produced by Meryl Streep, Sell/Buy/Date is a hybrid doc/narrative following Tony winning performer and comedian Sarah Jones. The film will be released theatrically on October 14th via Cinedigm.

As a mixed-race Black woman in America, Sarah, alongside the multicultural characters she's known for, explores her own personal relationship to one of the most misunderstood issues in our current culture: the sex industry, and the surprisingly diverse range of people whose lives it touches.

Through interviews and even celebrity cameos, this film poses the question: how can we as a society have a healthy relationship to sex, power, race and our economy, without exploitation or stigma? The goal is to highlight the human faces and voices at the center of this subject.

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2016 world premiere Off-Broadway production of Sell/Buy/Date was directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Carolyn Cantor (Fly By Night). The prdiction

Called "a master of the genre" by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony® Award-winning performer, writer, comedian and activist known for her multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, also originally produced by Oscar®

winner Meryl Streep.

Watch the new trailer here: