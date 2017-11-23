VIDEO: Watch the Radio City Rockettes on the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Embraced by generations of families, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the unmistakable spirit of Christmas in New York comes alive. Watch the legendary Rockettes perform this morning on the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The 2017 production features stunning Rockettes dance numbers and magnificent costumes and has undergone a complete technological overhaul and now includes digital projections that extend to all eight of Radio City Music Hall's iconic proscenium arches, making audiences feel like they are part of the show.

The Radio City Rockettes are a legendary dance company and have been a part of the fabric of New York City for decades. Since their debut in the Christmas Spectacular in 1933, The Rockettes have danced into the hearts of millions and spread Christmas cheer to people of all ages. Their precision technique continues to inspire fans of all ages and their talent and athleticism is unrivaled.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, is running now through January 1, 2018. Tickets for the 2017 Christmas Spectacular are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas and at the Radio City box office, or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0007.

