VIDEO: Watch the Opening Scene from Ana Nogueira's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE at MCC

Following several cancellations due to COVID, Which Way To The Stage returns tonight and runs through June 5 at Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019). The cast of Which Way To The Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive look at the opening scene from the show below!