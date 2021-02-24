VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for Upcoming Documentary TINA

The official teaser for HBO's upcoming documentary on the life of Tina Turner has been released! The documentary debuts SATURDAY, MARCH 27 (8:00 PM- 10:00 PM ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the teaser below.

HBO's TINA, a feature documentary from Academy Award®-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy®-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker, is a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s.

This unvarnished, dynamic account features insightful interviews with Tina herself, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, and with those closest to her. It also features a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos, telling a deep and absorbing story about the queen of rock 'n' roll in all its complexity.

In the fall of 1981, struggling to gain meaningful momentum in her career, Tina Turner sat for an interview with Carl Arrington, the music editor of People Magazine. Five years earlier, she had filed for divorce from Ike Turner, her husband and musical partner for over 16 years. Together they had climbed the charts and made musical history with their hits "A Fool in Love", "River Deep - Mountain High" and "Proud Mary". Off stage, they appeared to have a healthy marriage and family life.

The story she would tell Carl was an honest and harrowing account of the abuse and torture she had suffered through during her marriage, and THE BRAVE escape she made after years of trauma. The article would be the first of many profiles that would cement Tina's image as a survivor, helping to fuel the story of her extraordinary yet improbable career comeback.

TINA draws to an emotional conclusion with Tina Turner taking a bow at the opening night of the Broadway musical about her life, a fitting swan song for an immensely talented performer who courageously spoke her truth about domestic abuse, and refused to let age, gender or a difficult past stand in her way. TINA is a celebration of Tina Turner's immense talent, improbable journey to global stardom and her own embrace of her status as a beloved and respected survivor.