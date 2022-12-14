VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film Adaption

Watch the new trailer for Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE, featuring a revelatory performance from Brendan Fraser.

Fresh off the best limited opening of the year, the film expands nationwide December 21. Get tickets now here.

THE WHALE has been stunning audiences since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton.

BroadwayWorld recently caught up with playwright Samuel D. Hunter to discuss how he adapted the play for the big screen. Read the interview here.

The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Watch the new trailer here: