VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For 'Seventeen' From HEATHERS

Carrie Hope Fletcher has shared the music video for 'Seventeen' from the upcoming album Heathers the Musical - Original West End Cast Recording. Watch the video below!

Based on last year's hit West End production, this single continues an exciting journey which took Heathers from the 1988 cult classic film, to a landmark New York stage production in 2014. That led to its premiere cast album, which became a viral hit and went on to become the best-selling non-Broadway American cast recording of the decade. The full version of Heathers the Musical - Original West End Cast Recording will be released on Friday, March 1. Customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of the new single "I Say No." To pre-order the album, please visit HERE.

The show's London stars Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato - who played Veronica Sawyer and Jason "J.D." Dean, the characters made famous by Winona Ryder and Christian Slater - are featured on the song and in the music video. Writers Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe joined forces with producer Michael Croiter (Heathers: The Musical (World Premiere Cast Recording), Matilda, Groundhog Day) at Livingston Studio and Abbey Road Studios to recreate the musical performance.

Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe said, "'I Say No' is an emancipation anthem in which Veronica cuts ties with her homicidal boyfriend. Andrew Lloyd Webber, one of the show's lead producers, suggested we give her an eleven o'clock number to establish her moral clarity by firmly articulating the idea that violence is never a solution to the injustices of high school."

Heathers the Musical - based on one of the most iconic teen films of all time: Heathers, the 1988 cult classic - closed in November 2018 after a successful five-month run at Royal Haymarket Theatre, London. The hit musical adaptation by the award-winning writing team Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy) and Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives") has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and finally arrived in the UK for its European premiere in June 2018, following a rapturous response to its 2017 workshop at The Other Palace. The production moved to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a West End run in Autumn 2018.

Kurt Deutsch, the label's founder, comments "I am thrilled to be working with the Heathers UK family and be reunited with Larry and Kevin after recording Legally Blonde and Reefer Madness. Heathers is great fun and we're happy to preview the West End cast recording with this wonderful new song."

