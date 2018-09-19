VIDEO: Watch the First Film Clip of GHOST LIGHT Starring Roger Bart, Carol Kane and Cary Elwes

From writer/director John Stimpson, discover the mystery of Ghost Light, which makes its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Saturday, September 22 at 6:30pm PST at Arclight Culver City.

Starring Roger Bart ("Episodes," "Revenge"), Tom Riley ("Da Vinci's Demons"), Shannyn Sossamon ("Wayward Pines," "Sleepy Hollow"), Cary Elwes(The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights), Carol Kane ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Danielle Campbell ("The Originals"), Scott Adsit ("30 Rock") and Steve Tom ("Major Crimes"), Ghost Light is a provocative comedy that follows an unfortunate Shakespearean acting troupe that unleashes the infamous curse of Macbeth with horrifying results.

Watch the clip below!

Nothing is more sacred to true Shakespearian actors than "The Scottish Play," which demands a deep reverence to always be exhibited both onstage and off during a performance. Except the reverence from ennui-engulfed Tom Riley is a bit lacking, to say the least. He's in love with the beautiful Liz Beth, wife of pompous ham Alex Pankhurst. Liz and Alex are playing-respectively-Lady Macbeth and Macbeth in the small stage production they're preparing for their local New England theatre. And Liz loves Tom back. Also: Tom wants to play Macbeth. Their underfoot costars make it almost impossible to be alone, until Tom decides that the Scottish Curse so oft mentioned by actors is just baloney. That's when the witches, ghosts and murder-mayhem really get started and Tom, Liz Beth and everyone else, find themselves trapped in a stage play nightmare, albeit a hilarious one.

